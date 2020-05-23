Noss takes her talents to West Virginia Wesleyan College

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Another high school athlete signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic and academic career collegiately.

Preston High School’s Megan Noss signed her letter of intent to play soccer at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Noss, a four year varsity starter for the Knights, caught college attention with her 72 career goals scored. She is tied for second place in most goals scored in Preston High history.

She scored 30 of those goals this past soccer season, the third most scored in a single season at Preston.

Hoss scores these goals at the forward position but says she is a utility player and can be put at whatever position the Bobcats need her in.

“I chose to attend West Virginia Wesleyan because I feel at home there. I had stayed on campus a few times over the past few years for WV ODP camp and I loved the campus. When I was there for my overnight I was able to practice with the team and I loved the style of play and how welcoming the team was. Overall Wesleyan was able to give me everything I was looking for, a strong education program, a faith based school, and a competitive soccer program,” Hoss said.

She will be studying elementary education with a minor in special education while playing soccer at WVWC.