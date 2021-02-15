Notre Dame boys hoops begin preseason practices remembering how 2020 season ended

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Notre Dame boys basketball team held an official practice as a team for the first time in nearly eleven months on Monday.

Monday marked the start of the 2021 preseason for high school winter sports teams, including basketball.

Notre Dame was back in the gym, working on their transition offense at Angelo-Basile Court.

Despite focus now turning to this season, which begins on March 5 for boys basketball teams, the Fighting Irish haven’t forgotten how last season ended abruptly.

“It’s been sitting heavy, honestly. Last year, we were getting ready to go to the state tournament, we just won our regional game, figured out who we were playing and everything,” said two-time all-state guard, Jaidyn West. “Then the next day, we got the news that we’re not going to be able to play, and that just hurts. It hurt us all. And now we just came back with a bigger chip on our shoulder, moving up in a class, and we’re ready to go.”

Notre Dame head coach, Jarrod West, not only re-introduced his team to one another, but introduced his team to their honorary captain for this season.

The young man, who’s first name is Julian, has familial ties to the program and to Notre Dame High School, and will be with the team in some shape or form throughout the season, as safely as possible.

West and others at practice joked that Julian is the team’s honorary captain this year, and could be in line to be the team’s senior captain for the 2033 season.