Notre Dame comes back to beat Trinity, Irish claim Class A Region II, Section 1

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s not how you start, but how you finish.

Notre Dame has made it somewhat of a habit this year of not getting off to great starts. But they have finished games in the lead way more times than they’ve finished games trailing the opposition.

That was the case once again Thursday night.

Notre Dame found itself in a 14-point deficit early in the second quarter against visiting Trinity in the Class A Region II, Section 1 title game.

But the Irish weathered the storm, and came back in the second half to beat the Warriors, 56-52, to claim the section title.

With the win, Notre Dame will host in the Regional round, while Trinity will have to pick up a win on the road if they want to head back to the state tournament once again.

