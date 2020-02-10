Notre Dame continues to rise in latest HS boys hoops rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Irish continue their rise through the Top 10 in the latest AP high school boys basketball rankings.
Notre Dame is up to No. 4 in the latest rankings, released Monday by the Associated Press.
Elsewhere, University and Morgantown are now Nos. 1 and 2 in Triple-A.
A full look at the rankings is below.
Class AAA
|1. University (8)
|14-3
|98
|1
|2. Morgantown (1)
|14-2
|84
|3
|2. Martinsburg (1)
|13-3
|84
|2
|4. Cabell Midland
|15-2
|67
|5
|5. Hedgesville
|13-3
|53
|6
|(tie) Wheeling Park
|12-4
|53
|4
|7. George Washington
|11-5
|46
|7
|8. Woodrow Wilson
|9-7
|22
|8
|9. Princeton
|13-5
|10
|NR
|(tie) Capital
|10-7
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Parkersburg South 9, Musselman 6, Huntington 4, Jefferson 2, St. Albans 2.
Class AA
|1. Shady Spring (8)
|15-0
|98
|1
|2. Chapmanville (2)
|15-2
|92
|2
|3. Bluefield
|14-3
|76
|3
|4. Poca
|15-3
|62
|5
|5. Logan
|11-7
|56
|4
|6. Robert C. Byrd
|13-2
|53
|6
|7. North Marion
|15-3
|35
|8
|8. Bridgeport
|13-3
|34
|7
|9. Frankfort
|13-3
|22
|9
|10. Man
|13-3
|8
|NR
|(tie) Scott
|13-3
|8
|10
Others receiving votes: Clay County 3, Mingo Central 2, Braxton County 1.
Class A
|1. Williamstown (10)
|17-0
|100
|1
|2. Charleston Catholic
|11-4
|89
|3
|3. Greater Beckley Christian
|14-4
|75
|2
|4. Notre Dame
|13-4
|58
|6
|5. Wheeling Central
|13-7
|55
|5
|6. Pendleton County
|14-0
|50
|8
|7. Greenbrier West
|13-2
|45
|4
|8. Parkersburg Catholic
|10-7
|25
|10
|9. Clay-Battelle
|15-2
|24
|7
|10. Magnolia
|11-4
|14
|9
Others receiving votes: St. Marys 13, Tolsia 2.