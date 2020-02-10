Notre Dame continues to rise in latest HS boys hoops rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Irish continue their rise through the Top 10 in the latest AP high school boys basketball rankings.

Notre Dame is up to No. 4 in the latest rankings, released Monday by the Associated Press.

Elsewhere, University and Morgantown are now Nos. 1 and 2 in Triple-A.

A full look at the rankings is below.

Class AAA

1. University (8)14-3981
2. Morgantown (1)14-2843
2. Martinsburg (1)13-3842
4. Cabell Midland15-2675
5. Hedgesville13-3536
(tie) Wheeling Park12-4534
7. George Washington11-5467
8. Woodrow Wilson9-7228
9. Princeton13-510NR
(tie) Capital10-710NR

Others receiving votes: Parkersburg South 9, Musselman 6, Huntington 4, Jefferson 2, St. Albans 2.

Class AA

1. Shady Spring (8)15-0981
2. Chapmanville (2)15-2922
3. Bluefield14-3763
4. Poca15-3625
5. Logan11-7564
6. Robert C. Byrd13-2536
7. North Marion15-3358
8. Bridgeport13-3347
9. Frankfort13-3229
10. Man13-38NR
(tie) Scott13-3810

Others receiving votes: Clay County 3, Mingo Central 2, Braxton County 1.

Class A

1. Williamstown (10)17-01001
2. Charleston Catholic11-4893
3. Greater Beckley Christian14-4752
4. Notre Dame13-4586
5. Wheeling Central13-7555
6. Pendleton County14-0508
7. Greenbrier West13-2454
8. Parkersburg Catholic10-72510
9. Clay-Battelle15-2247
10. Magnolia11-4149

Others receiving votes: St. Marys 13, Tolsia 2.

