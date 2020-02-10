Notre Dame continues to rise in latest HS boys hoops rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Irish continue their rise through the Top 10 in the latest AP high school boys basketball rankings.

Notre Dame is up to No. 4 in the latest rankings, released Monday by the Associated Press.

Elsewhere, University and Morgantown are now Nos. 1 and 2 in Triple-A.

A full look at the rankings is below.

Class AAA

1. University (8) 14-3 98 1 2. Morgantown (1) 14-2 84 3 2. Martinsburg (1) 13-3 84 2 4. Cabell Midland 15-2 67 5 5. Hedgesville 13-3 53 6 (tie) Wheeling Park 12-4 53 4 7. George Washington 11-5 46 7 8. Woodrow Wilson 9-7 22 8 9. Princeton 13-5 10 NR (tie) Capital 10-7 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Parkersburg South 9, Musselman 6, Huntington 4, Jefferson 2, St. Albans 2.

Class AA

1. Shady Spring (8) 15-0 98 1 2. Chapmanville (2) 15-2 92 2 3. Bluefield 14-3 76 3 4. Poca 15-3 62 5 5. Logan 11-7 56 4 6. Robert C. Byrd 13-2 53 6 7. North Marion 15-3 35 8 8. Bridgeport 13-3 34 7 9. Frankfort 13-3 22 9 10. Man 13-3 8 NR (tie) Scott 13-3 8 10

Others receiving votes: Clay County 3, Mingo Central 2, Braxton County 1.

Class A

1. Williamstown (10) 17-0 100 1 2. Charleston Catholic 11-4 89 3 3. Greater Beckley Christian 14-4 75 2 4. Notre Dame 13-4 58 6 5. Wheeling Central 13-7 55 5 6. Pendleton County 14-0 50 8 7. Greenbrier West 13-2 45 4 8. Parkersburg Catholic 10-7 25 10 9. Clay-Battelle 15-2 24 7 10. Magnolia 11-4 14 9

Others receiving votes: St. Marys 13, Tolsia 2.