Notre Dame downs South Harrison to move on in sectional play

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Sectional play continues tonight at Angelo Basile Court as Notre Dame hosted South Harrison.

The Irish put on a good show in the first quarter, Morgan Turner scored 11 in the first quarter alone and finished with 21 points to lead the Irish.

Notre Dame led by seven points at the break.

Emilee Henderson had a big second half for the Irish as she scored six of her 11 in the third quarter.

South Harrison’s Jenna Montgomery hit a huge milestone tonight as she scored her 1000th career point for the Hawks.

But the Irish keep fighting and never lose the lead in this game. Notre Dame pulls out a win 45-31, the final score.