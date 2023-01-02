CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Former Notre Dame point guard Jaidyn West made his college decision official Monday afternoon, announcing his commitment to Fairmont State.

The 2022 high school graduate will return to the area to play for the Fighting Falcons after competing at Flight 22 Prep in North Carolina as a postgraduate this season.

The son of Fighting Irish head coach Jarrod West and younger brother of former Marshall and Louisville point guard Jarrod West, the now-Fairmont State commit was a four-time all-state selection at Notre Dame, including first team honors in each of his final three seasons of high school basketball.