Notre Dame HS will not have football in 2019

UPDATE: (8/14/19, 5:00 P.M.)

12 Sports spoke with a member of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Wednesday evening, who said the WVSSAC is working with all the schools affected by the Irish canceling to add a tenth game to their schedules, with Notre Dame High School canceling their football season for 2019.

Trinity Christian School should be getting contacted by those schools, as the Warriors currently only have seven games on their schedule.

All teams must have a replacement game scheduled by October 1 in order for it to count towards the playoff point format. Teams that only play nine games will have their points adjusted, though as the WVSSAC member mentioned, that doesn’t always help or hurt a team – it changes based on the situation.

Teams that were scheduled to play Notre Dame can use that game as a forfeited win, which they will get six points for. But, again, that does not always help a team in terms of getting points towards the postseason and rankings.

Stay with 12 Sports for any further updates on this situation, and all high school football news.

ORIGINAL: (8/14/18, 3:19 P.M.)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Despite reports earlier this week, it was confirmed to 12 Sports Wednesday afternoon that Notre Dame High School will not have a football season this fall.

Notre Dame athletic director Steve Pettito confirmed that a decision was made Wednesday to not go forward with a season.

“(We) came to the realization that was in the back of our minds,” Pettito said.

As of today, the team would’ve only had 13 to 14 players on the roster. And that roster would’ve been made up largely of students that hadn’t played much, if any, high school football before.

With the being the case, safety was a concern, not only in terms of exhaustion and the toll of a 10-game schedule on the bodies of the players, but also that compounded by many of those players not having previous experience and being called on to play a large volume of minutes.

“We tried for the sake of our school, and the kids that were there, to do the best that we could,” Pettito said. “But in the end the numbers caught up with us.”

New Notre Dame head coach Scott Werdebaugh coaching defense at practice last week. NDHS has now decided to cancel their football season. (Photo via Ryan Decker)

When we talked with new head coach Scott Werdebaugh last week, he wasn’t fully confident in the team having a season, though he was holding out hope, as was the rest of the team and the school.

When asked if a return to the gridiron next year is possible for the Irish in 2020, the Irish AD said: “We’ll see what the future holds.”

“Yeah, we’re going to try to,” he continued. “We don’t know what numbers are going to look like.”

Notre Dame has notified its ten opponents on this year’s schedule that the school has canceled football for this year.

Of the 10 teams Notre Dame was scheduled to play this season, nine were in-state Class A schools, which will now look to pick up a game for themselves.