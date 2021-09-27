Notre Dame & Philip Barbour golf teams earn state tourney berth; Other local golfers advance individually

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Northcentral West Virginia will be well represented, once again, at the state golf tournament in Wheeling next week.

North Marion is back in state tournament for the fourth straight year, after finishing as the Double-A Region I tournament runner-up.

Elsewhere, Philip Barbour earns a trip to the state tournament after winning the Double-A Region II tournament in Roane County.

Closer to home, Notre Dame High School’s golf program finished as the region runner-up in the Class A, Region II tournament in Clarksburg. The Fighting Irish, led by Anthony Rogers’ 78 on the day, advance to Wheeling.

Also at that tournament, South Harrison’s Ethan Titus (85) and Tucker County’s Russell Harper (83) qualified for a state tournament berth, thanks to those scores.

In Triple-A, Big X golfer of the year, Evan Coffman, is headed back to Oglebay Resort. Coffman shot a 79 at the Class AAA, Region I match in Wheeling, to qualify for the state tournament as an individual.

So, too, did Liberty’s Jace Lancaster. Lancaster used some drama to do it, after winning a two-hole playoff.