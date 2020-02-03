Notre Dame up four spots in latest boys hoops AP Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – No boys basketball team in the state that was included in the Top 10 rankings last week, regardless of class, had a bigger jump in this week’s Associated Press rankings than Notre Dame.
The Irish, coming off their overtime win over Wheeling Central Catholic on Saturday, moved up four spots to Number 6 in Class A.
Notre Dame was joined by Bridgeport as the only teams in our region that moved up in the polls this week, while North Marion was the only team from North Central West Virginia to move down in the rankings this week.
No. 1 University and (3) Morgantown remained in the top three in Class AAA.
Below is a full look at the rankings.
Class AAA
|1. University (7)
|13-3
|95
|1
|2. Martinsburg (3)
|11-2
|92
|2
|3. Morgantown
|13-2
|83
|3
|4. Wheeling Park
|12-3
|66
|5
|5. Cabell Midland
|13-2
|56
|4
|6. Hedgesville
|12-3
|46
|6
|7. George Washington
|9-5
|39
|9
|8. Woodrow Wilson
|9-6
|34
|7
|9. Parkersburg South
|7-5
|18
|8
|10. St. Albans
|9-6
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Princeton 4, Capital 4, Jefferson 3, Spring Valley 3, Musselman 1.
Class AA
|1. Shady Spring (9)
|14-0
|99
|1
|2. Chapmanville (1)
|14-2
|90
|2
|3. Bluefield
|14-3
|73
|4
|4. Logan
|10-6
|67
|3
|5. Poca
|13-2
|62
|5
|6. Robert C. Byrd
|11-2
|57
|6
|7. Bridgeport
|12-3
|32
|8
|8. North Marion
|14-2
|30
|7
|9. Frankfort
|11-3
|21
|9
|10. Scott
|10-6
|8
|T10
Others receiving votes: Man 6, Mingo Central 5.
Class A
|1. Williamstown (10)
|15-0
|100
|1
|2. Greater Beckley Christian
|13-3
|87
|3
|3. Charleston Catholic
|10-4
|78
|2
|4. Greenbrier West
|12-0
|60
|T5
|5. Wheeling Central
|12-6
|50
|4
|6. Notre Dame
|12-3
|47
|10
|7. Clay-Battelle
|14-1
|44
|7
|8. Pendleton County
|13-0
|41
|8
|9. Magnolia
|11-3
|22
|9
|10. Parkersburg Catholic
|8-6
|14
|6
Others receiving votes: St. Marys 3, Meadow Bridge 2, Madonna 1, Saint Joseph Central 1.