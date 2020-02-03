Live Now
Notre Dame up four spots in latest boys hoops AP Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – No boys basketball team in the state that was included in the Top 10 rankings last week, regardless of class, had a bigger jump in this week’s Associated Press rankings than Notre Dame.

The Irish, coming off their overtime win over Wheeling Central Catholic on Saturday, moved up four spots to Number 6 in Class A.

Notre Dame was joined by Bridgeport as the only teams in our region that moved up in the polls this week, while North Marion was the only team from North Central West Virginia to move down in the rankings this week.

No. 1 University and (3) Morgantown remained in the top three in Class AAA.

Below is a full look at the rankings.

Class AAA

1. University (7)13-3951
2. Martinsburg (3)11-2922
3. Morgantown13-2833
4. Wheeling Park12-3665
5. Cabell Midland13-2564
6. Hedgesville12-3466
7. George Washington9-5399
8. Woodrow Wilson9-6347
9. Parkersburg South7-5188
10. St. Albans9-66NR

Others receiving votes: Princeton 4, Capital 4, Jefferson 3, Spring Valley 3, Musselman 1.

Class AA

1. Shady Spring (9)14-0991
2. Chapmanville (1)14-2902
3. Bluefield14-3734
4. Logan10-6673
5. Poca13-2625
6. Robert C. Byrd11-2576
7. Bridgeport12-3328
8. North Marion14-2307
9. Frankfort11-3219
10. Scott10-68T10

Others receiving votes: Man 6, Mingo Central 5.

Class A

1. Williamstown (10)15-01001
2. Greater Beckley Christian13-3873
3. Charleston Catholic10-4782
4. Greenbrier West12-060T5
5. Wheeling Central12-6504
6. Notre Dame12-34710
7. Clay-Battelle14-1447
8. Pendleton County13-0418
9. Magnolia11-3229
10. Parkersburg Catholic8-6146

Others receiving votes: St. Marys 3, Meadow Bridge 2, Madonna 1, Saint Joseph Central 1.

