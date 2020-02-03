Notre Dame up four spots in latest boys hoops AP Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – No boys basketball team in the state that was included in the Top 10 rankings last week, regardless of class, had a bigger jump in this week’s Associated Press rankings than Notre Dame.

The Irish, coming off their overtime win over Wheeling Central Catholic on Saturday, moved up four spots to Number 6 in Class A.

Notre Dame was joined by Bridgeport as the only teams in our region that moved up in the polls this week, while North Marion was the only team from North Central West Virginia to move down in the rankings this week.

No. 1 University and (3) Morgantown remained in the top three in Class AAA.

Below is a full look at the rankings.

Class AAA

1. University (7) 13-3 95 1 2. Martinsburg (3) 11-2 92 2 3. Morgantown 13-2 83 3 4. Wheeling Park 12-3 66 5 5. Cabell Midland 13-2 56 4 6. Hedgesville 12-3 46 6 7. George Washington 9-5 39 9 8. Woodrow Wilson 9-6 34 7 9. Parkersburg South 7-5 18 8 10. St. Albans 9-6 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Princeton 4, Capital 4, Jefferson 3, Spring Valley 3, Musselman 1.

Class AA

1. Shady Spring (9) 14-0 99 1 2. Chapmanville (1) 14-2 90 2 3. Bluefield 14-3 73 4 4. Logan 10-6 67 3 5. Poca 13-2 62 5 6. Robert C. Byrd 11-2 57 6 7. Bridgeport 12-3 32 8 8. North Marion 14-2 30 7 9. Frankfort 11-3 21 9 10. Scott 10-6 8 T10

Others receiving votes: Man 6, Mingo Central 5.

Class A

1. Williamstown (10) 15-0 100 1 2. Greater Beckley Christian 13-3 87 3 3. Charleston Catholic 10-4 78 2 4. Greenbrier West 12-0 60 T5 5. Wheeling Central 12-6 50 4 6. Notre Dame 12-3 47 10 7. Clay-Battelle 14-1 44 7 8. Pendleton County 13-0 41 8 9. Magnolia 11-3 22 9 10. Parkersburg Catholic 8-6 14 6

Others receiving votes: St. Marys 3, Meadow Bridge 2, Madonna 1, Saint Joseph Central 1.