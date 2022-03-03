CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame’s Caitlin Oltman is officially a Cardinal after she signed with the Wheeling University swim program on Thursday.

Oltman had a standout senior swim season for the Irish collecting two fourth place finishes at the state meet in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle. Oltman also posted her career-best times in both events.

Oltman inks with Wheeling swimming

She plans on sticking with freestyle events with the Cardinals but is open to swimming in any event.

There was a lot to like about Wheeling for Oltman including the coaching staff, facilities and small size school that led her to signing with the program.

She appreciates her time swimming for the Irish.

“I really liked the coach and when I went there on my official visit all of the girls were so nice and coach Murphy was just so outgoing and really made me feel welcome. Swimming at Notre Dame has been such a blessing with my mom being able to be my coach and I’ve just grown really close to all of my teammates,” Oltman said.

Oltman looks to keep getting faster in her collegiate swimming days.