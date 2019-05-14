Breaking News
Notre Dame’s Devin O’Sullivan signs with Concord

Notre Dame’s Devin O’Sullivan signed with Concord Monday afternoon to continue both his track & field and cross country careers at the collegiate level.

O’Sullivan very humbly said he has a lot of room to grow as a competitive runner, but he’s excited about the opportunity of growing at Concord. He’ll also be doing that growing at a school that has family ties. 

Devin’s grandfather was a long-time golf coach for the Mountain Lions, and both of his parents went to Concord, as well. 

And, most importantly, as a Mountain Lion, O’Sullivan will get to do what he truly loves. 

“I mean track was my first love. I started running in seventh grade. I just went out and grabbed a pair … I grabbed like some shoes that were not running shoes at all and I hurt my feet for that whole first season. But I’m glad I never went back from that. Track, I mean, it’s made the biggest difference in my life,” he said. 

