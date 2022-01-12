Notre Dame’s James Besten signs with Davis & Elkins Men’s lacrosse

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame’s James Besten signed to continue his lacrosse career at Davis and Elkins College.

Besten currently plays for the Harrison County Bruins lacrosse program. He was named honorable mention on the WVSLA all-state selections last Spring.

The midfielder started playing lacrosse in sixth grade and has progressed ever since.

“I chose D&E because I’ve had relatives that have gone to D&E and I’ve personally enjoyed the coaching staff and the opportunity to go out and meet everyone beforehand and I just thought it was a nice college, pretty close to home. Lacrosse has been really a dream of mine since I started playing in sixth grade and I’ve played ever since. Had a few bumps in the road but I made it to where I am today,” Besten said.

Besten has one final season with the Bruins before heading off to play for the Senators. He plans to study nursing at D&E.