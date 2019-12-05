Notre Dame’s Morgan Turner signs with UC cross country, track & field

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame High School’s Morgan Turner signed with the University of Charleston on Thursday to continue her cross country and track & field career at the next level.

Turner signs with UC to participate in both sports, even though she doesn’t have much experience in track & field.

The nursing program at UC was a big selling point to her.

“I really like their nursing program, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve always been one to help other people and put others first. So, their nursing program felt like the right place for me and they have a really good cross country program. It’s just always been somewhere I’ve looked into going,” Turner said.