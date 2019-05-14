Notre Dame’s Pat Snuffer signs with Waynesburg football

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame’s Pat Snuffer signed with Waynesburg University Monday afternoon to continue his football career at the next level.

Snuffer has spent the past two seasons helping anchor the Irish’s offensive and defensive lines.

He said he liked the small-school feel of Notre Dame, which impacted his decision in ultimately picking Waynesburg as his college of choice.

Snuffer also said that the opportunity to play right away was big for him, as well.

“I’m pretty excited for my football and athletic career to continue at Waynesburg. Yeah I’m definitely going to have to earn a spot but I think I have a chance to get on the field pretty soon. I like defense better but I would have to say I’m probably a better offensive lineman. I’ve always been an offensive lineman so I definitely have more experience doing that,” said Snuffer.