Notre Dame’s Wade Britton commits to D&E men’s basketball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame’s Wade Britton announced his commitment to the Davis and Elkins men’s basketball program on Tuesday.
Britton, the all-state soccer goalie, is taking his talents to the hardwood at the collegiate level.
