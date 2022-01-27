Notre Dame’s Wade Britton inks with D&E men’s basketball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame’s Wade Britton signed with the Davis and Elkins men’s basketball program on Thursday.

Britton not only shines on the hardwood but is an all-around good athlete. Britton particularly stands out on the soccer field where he finished his senior season as a first team All-State team member.

The Fighting Irish big brings height to the roster and plans to play as a shooting guard or small forward with the Senators.

Britton likes what D&E men’s hoops head coach Daniel Mondragon has done with the short time he’s been with the program and he’s learned a lot from his current coach, Jarred West, that he will bring with him to Elkins.



“The coaching staff, they protect their players, they love their players. Obviously there are two newer coaches but I feel like they already have a strong bond with the team. The team is fun to watch, I’m sure it will be fun to play with them too. Coach West always wants us to play with confidence, wants us to be the best versions of ourselves and maximizing our roles so I think that will help me in the future,” Britton said.

Britton is currently finishing out his senior season with the Irish before heading off to ball with the Senators.





