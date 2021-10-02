Oak Glen defeats East Fairmont girls soccer

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Visiting Oak Glen defeated the East Fairmont girls soccer team, Saturday, by a final score of 2-1.

The Golden Bears did all of its scoring in the first 27 minutes of the first half.

Kami Ward registered both goals for Oak Glen, scoring in the eighth minute of the game and then again roughly eighteen minutes later.

East Fairmont, meanwhile, was held off the board in the first half.

The Lady Bees were able to score one goal in the second half, but were unable to find the equalizer.