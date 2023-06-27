MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The University High boys basketball is aiming to return to recent heights thanks to the return of what should be one of the most experience rosters in the state of West Virginia.

With the majority of the contributors back from last year’s 13-win campaign, hopes for further improvement are high.

“I pretty much have all my starters back from last year. We were very young last year. It was kind of a rebuilding year for us, so we’ve got a good combination of veteran players and some very promising young kids,” head coach Joe Schmidle said.

Among the returners for University this season is senior point guard Rafael Barcinas, a Class AAAA all-state honorable mention selection in 2023.