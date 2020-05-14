Oh Canada! Bridgeport’s Ben Mossburg to continue baseball career with U of Toronto Varsity Blues

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s Ben Mossburg wanted to attend a college out of state.

But the 4.1 GPA student, and starting catcher for the Indians Baseball team, is not only going out of state, but out of the country, too.

Mossburg signed his National Letter of Intent at his home on Thursday, inking with the University of Toronto Varsity Blues baseball program.

“Excitement level is through the roof. being able to go to such a prestigious university and play baseball at the same time has always been a dream of mine,” Mossburg said. “I’m really excited to get going, and meet the guys, and hopefully go win some games.”

Mossburg, despite not being able to play his senior season, exits Bridgeport with a pair of state championship rings.

He said he had to complete multiple high-pressure interviews in order to get into the University of Toronto, which is ranked as one of the best universities in the world. And had this to say when asked about going to school and playing baseball in a different country during the current health situation across the globe.

“From the research that I’ve done, Canada is in a better position America is in right now. But obviously the Canadian border isn’t open yet. So, hopefully that will open by the time that I would be crossing the border. But, if not, I’ll just be be preparing for online classes like any other college student would in this time.”

Mossburg will be majoring in chemical engineering at the Varsity Blues’ main campus in downtown Toronto.