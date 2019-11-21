Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders out for regular season, will miss game vs. WVU

Sam Coniglio

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVI) – Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders underwent surgery on his thumb effectively ending his regular season, the Oklahoman has confirmed.

Originally reported by ESPN’s Dusty Dvoracek Sanders originally injured his throwing hand and was pulled from their game against Kansas. He donned a brace after the match-up, but reportedly underwent the procedure on Monday.

This means the redshirt freshman will miss this weekend’s game at West Virginia, and graduate transfer Dru Brown will start in his place.

Sanders made a name for himself as a redshirt freshman, throwing for 2,065 yards — a school record for freshmen — and rushing for another 625 yards.

Brown comes to OSU from Hawaii, where he played two seasons for the Rainbow Warriors. He tossed for 5,273 yards and 37 TDs in those two years.

