Oliveto’s early hat trick sends Buccaneers over Bulldogs

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

TENNERTON, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur shut out Martinsburg 6-0 on Saturday.

The first half was all Bucs, specifically Catherine Oliveto.

Oliveto scored in the first minute of the game to give the Bucs the lead they never lost. Oliveto put two more in the back of the net to complete a hat trick in the first 20 minutes of the game.

Sherridan Phillips added to the lead in the first half with a goal to put BU up 4-0.

Two more Buccaneers in Cameron Zuliani and Ava Hollen each scored to lead BU to a 6-0 victory.

 

