‘It was a dream come true’: Carey reflects on winning gold

For those trying to keep track at home, Jade Carey completed nine flips and and six twists in the floor routine that won her gold.

The 21-year-old nailed all four of her tumbling passes, which included a double-twisting double layout, a front layout step out to a double-twisting double tuck, a full-twisting double layout and a full-twisting double tuck. She didn’t debut the laid-out triple-double, but she didn’t need to. Her difficulty score was already the highest of the eight gymnasts in the event final without it, and the extra risk could have cost her a medal.

The floor exercise final was Carey’s last shot at making an Olympic podium. She qualified to Tokyo as an individual specialist through competing in international World Cup events, and she was not a part of the four-member team that collectively claimed silver.

After 2016 all-around, vault and floor champion Simone Biles withdrew from those individual events, Carey took her spot in the all-around competition and became the gold medal favorite on her two best events. She finished eighth in the all-around and had an unusual mistake during her run toward the springboard in the vault final, resulting in her finishing eighth on that event as well.

“I had to focus on putting it behind me and focus on doing a really good floor routine,” Carey said.

But Carey rebounded well on floor to win her first Olympic medal and extend the American winning streak that began when Aly Raisman won gold on the event in London. Her score of 14.366 was 0.166 higher than Italian Vanessa Ferrari’s, who won silver.

“Standing up there, it was a dream come true,” Carey said of winning gold.

Carey’s gold raises the total number of medals Team USA has won in women’s artistic gymnastics during these Games to five.