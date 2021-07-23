Photos: See what teams wore at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

FAIRMONT, W.Va. - Fairmont State University is cheering on a familiar face that’s getting ready to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Perry Baker is representing the Falcon Family on team USA’s Men’s Rugby Sevens Team. During his time at Fairmont State, Baker was a part of the football team. The wide receiver racked up 90 receptions, 1,552 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s still currently tied for third in Fairmont State’s history books for most touchdown receptions. After his time at the university, Baker played for the Pittsburg Power for several years then transitioned to a career in rugby. He’s familiar with the Olympics stage because he also went to Rio back in 2016.

Dr. Mirita Martin, president of Fairmont State University, said Baker has the full support of the Falcon Family on his back.