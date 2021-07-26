What a reaction! Aussie coach erupts after Titmus gold medal

Olympics

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Ariarne Titmus, of Australia, poses with the gold medal after winning final the women’s 400-meters freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

TOKYO (AP) — Ariarne Titmus was thrilled with her victory over Katie Ledecky. The Terminator’s coach was even more excited after the 400-meter freestyle.

In the stands at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Dean Boxall yanked off his mandatory mask, let out a scream that echoed through the largely empty arena, pumped his fists and grabbed at a glass railing like he wanted to rip it apart.

Boxall’s emotional display became an instant hit on social media. One admirer tweeted it was “the best reaction of all time.”

The Australian Olympic team tweeted a GIF that said the coach’s reaction “sums it up perfectly.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories