On this day 92 years ago, Harrison County native and major league baseball pitcher Ken Ash accomplished a feat that no other pitcher has, before or since.

On July 27, 1930, Ash entered a game for the Cincinnati Reds in the top of the sixth inning at Crosley Field; the Reds were down 3-2 against the Chicago Cubs, and the Cubs had Danny Taylor on first base and Hack Wilson on third base with no outs.

Crosley Field in Cincinnati on May 24, 1935, when the Reds played the Phillies. (AP Photo)

Ash threw one pitch to Cubs’ first baseman Charlie Grimm; Grimm hit a ground ball to Reds’ shortstop Hod Ford. Wilson broke for home, was caught in a rundown and was tagged for the first out.

Grimm reached first base safely and continued running to second, but Taylor was already occupying it. Grimm tried to return to first base but was tagged for out number two.

Taylor broke for third and was tagged for out number three, completing a rare 6-5-2-3-5 triple play. In the bottom of the inning, Ash was lifted for a pinch hitter, and the Reds rallied to take a lead they never relinquished, giving Ash the victory.

To this day, Ash is the only pitcher in Major League Baseball history to throw a single pitch, record three outs and get a victory all in one game.

Ash was born in Anmoore and went to Washington Irving High School. He passed away in 1979 and is buried in Elk View Cemetery in Clarksburg.