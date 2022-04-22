SHINNSTON, W.Va. – North Marion left Shinnston with a 14-7 win on Friday night.

The Huskies got up early against Lincoln, putting three runs on the board in the top of the first inning.

The Cougars answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 3-3 heading into the second.

North Marion went off from there, scoring three more runs in the second inning followed by a five-run fourth inning for the lead they never lost.

Alex O’Neil led the Huskies with 4 RBI on the night.

Cole Malnick was the winning pitcher, striking out nine batters on the bump for the Huskies.