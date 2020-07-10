Orioles name John Means starter for Opening Day

John Means, The first-ever MLB All-Star from West Virginia will be on the mound for the Baltimore Orioles to start off the 2020 season.

Means will take the rubber for Baltimore on the road when they face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. That game begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast locally.

Means became a regular starter for Baltimore in 2019 after beginning the season in the bullpen. He made his first MLB start in his fourth appearance, which was a loss to the Oakland Athletics. By the All-Star break, he put together a 7-4 record and a 2.50 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 13 starts.

The Olathe, Kansas native would go on to finish 2019 with a 12-11 record and a 3.60 ERA with 121 strikeouts.

Means is one of six former Mountaineer players to make MLB rosters for the 2020 season, along with David Carpenter of the Cincinnati Reds, Michael Grove of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jedd Gyorko of the Milwaukee Brewers, Alek Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays and Ryan McBroom of the Kansas City Royals.