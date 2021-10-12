Out manned but not outworked: Trinity Christian overcomes roster issues in Friday’s win over Hundred

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Trinity Christian football team is enjoying the most success in its short program history.

The Warriors are ranked No. 12 in Single-A, and they’re doing so while not even being at full strength.

The Warriors entered this season with just 21 players on the roster, which is small even for a Single-A roster.

However, Chris Simpson’s club, like all teams, have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season.

The Warriors went on the road, Friday night, and defeated the Hundred Hornets 63-0 for the largest win in program history. Even more impressive, they did so with fewer than the minimum number of players required, as just 11 Warriors traveled to the game.

Trinity Christian even had just nine active players on the field at certain points.

After speaking with the players that did play on Tuesday, they weren’t worried about the lack of numbers, they just wanted to win.

“We just had to make sure that we stepped up and did our job because we didn’t want to lose a game that we were supposed to win just because we had guys missing. And especially with other games getting canceled throughout the years so every game is important,” said running back Levi Teets.

“He was just saying for this game we have to be mentally strong. That’s what you have to do when you have low numbers. We don’t even have high numbers with our entire team. So if you get a bump or a bruise, you have to just play through it. So he teaches us mental strength,” added Kyle Knight.

The Warriors certainly showed that mental toughness Friday, as they not only secured the largest win program history, but also scored the most points in program history.

Trinity hopes to have the majority of its members back this Thursday night when they travel to Hancock, Maryland.