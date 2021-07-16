Over 400 local swimmers compete in NCWV Championships in Shinnston

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The biggest swimming event of the summer here locally is underway at the Shinnston Municipal Pool. The North Central West Virginia Championship swim meet features over 400 local swimmers.

The swimmers are of all ages, from beginners, to summer league exclusive swimmers, all the way up to the high school state champions like Bridgeport’s Randy Keener and Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent.

These athletes represent twelve local swim clubs such as the Shinnston Sharks, Club Mountaineer Athletics and the Grafton Gators among others.

Meet director, Rick Johnson, said this event is good for the community.

“I think it’s really good for the community, because it’s teaching these kids to get out and get exercise and whether you want to be a competitive swimmer or not, just the idea of learning to swim just for health and safety reasons. Watching these kids touch the wall with smiles on their faces because they had a really good time. It’s very rewarding to see these kids having such a good time with each other,” Johnson said.

The NCWV Championships started on Friday and go through Saturday. On Friday, the prelims finished up and swimmers will compete in the finals on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.