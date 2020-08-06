Owen Music, Fairmont LL shuts out Bridgeport to earn spot in state all-star tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Not only was Wednesday night’s District 5 all-star championship game a pitcher’s duel, it was a pitcher’s duel between a pair of Owens.

Bridgeport’s Owen Sondericker threw a complete game, and limited a potent Fairmont lineup to just two unearned runs.

But Fairmont’s Owen Music had his good stuff, too.

Music pitched 5.1 innings, struck out nine Bridgeport hitters, and scored one of his team’s two runs in Fairmont’s 2-0 shutout win.

“That was probably one of the best-feeling time I’ve ever had on the mound. Even through championship games and tournaments and stuff, I’ve never felt like that,” said Music. “We did it last year, and like our coach said, nobody expects us to win. And we always go out there, and we play through anybody and everybody, and can win.”

With the win, Fairmont moves on to the state tournament, which begins this weekend in Lewisburg.

Music said his cutter was his best pitch Wednesday night.

He used it effectively, helping him register multiple strikeouts in each of the first three innings, and at least one ‘K’ in each of the first five innings.

It’s been a good week for Music, who won the annual Fairmont Little League Home Run Derby last week.

DaeShaun Floyd was responsible for driving in both of Fairmont’s runs.

Big pitching was not only on display during the game, but before it as well.

Bridgeport all-star Daniel Aloi threw out the ceremonial first pitch to fellow all-star Brody Brockleman.

