Owen Music wins annual Fairmont LL Home Run Derby

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Monday night marked the annual Home Run Derby for Fairmont Little League.

Mary Lou Retton’s major league baseball field has an outfield fence that’s 200 feet from home plate all the way around, and that fence could not contain some of the hitters.

Three hitters in particular — Brody Bledsoe, DaeShaun Floyd, and Owen Music — stole the show.

Bledsoe had the lead after the first round, but Music crushed 10 baseballs over the fence in the final round to win the 2020 Fairmont Little League Home Run Derby.

“It means a good bit because, with COVID and everything, it kind of got ruined. But, just coming out here with my best friends – just super fun,” said Music.

Bledsoe, Floyd and Music were part of an eight-player field that also included Garrett Bosley, Louis Comas, Case Linn, Carter McKnight and Larry Nichols.

Music jumped out to a lead in the first round with six long balls. But Bledsoe immediately followed with nine home runs.

Floyd blasted seven pitches over the fence to become the third and final player to qualify for the final round.

Kiss that one good bye‼️⚾️

DaeShaun Floyd, little brother of WVU’s @DariusStills56 and @Dstills55, crushed this pitch for one of his 7 first-round home runs at the Fairmont Little League HR Derby. pic.twitter.com/y4crBgP9kA — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) July 27, 2020

Floyd matched his first-round total in the second round. And Bledsoe ended the round with seven long balls, as well.

But in between them, Music got into a grove that resulted in 10 baseballs sailing over the fence – most landing in another field that sits beyond center field.

And he had a feeling he would be in the final round.

“Me and Brody came here last night to hit some, and me and him were talking about it. We kind of expected it to be me and him, and either DaeShaun or a different person. So, we were right,” Music said.

Music, when asked about comparing the feeling of hitting a home run in the derby and one in the state tournament, which he did last summer, had this to say.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Music said. “That was my first-ever homer.”

“The one in the state tournament was definitely the best.”

The Home Run Derby wrapped up the spring/summer session of baseball at Fairmont Little League.

The league plans on returning to action in the fall.