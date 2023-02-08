SHINNSTON, W.Va (WBOY) – Lincoln’s Lexi Owens put her pen to the paper to join the West Virginia Wesleyan softball program today as well.

When she becomes a Bobcat next season, Owens will go from one of the best high school softball programs in north central West Virginia to one of the best Division II softball programs in the Mountain East Conference.

When she got to know the environment, she would be in for the next four years at Wesleyan, she knew right away that she had found just the right fit.

“When I talked to the softball coaches, they made me feel like a part of the team even though I wasn’t. They have the same morals as I do. They have the same end goal, so it was a no brainer honestly,” she said.

Of course, Owens isn’t quite done with her time as a Lincoln Cougar yet. She’ll begin her senior season of high school softball in the spring with the first day of practice coming up at the end of this month.