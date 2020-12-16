Paige Humble signs with Glenville State women’s basketball program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s Paige Humble battled through a torn labrum all basketball season.

That didn’t stop her from helping lead the Lady Indians to an unexpected state tournament berth. It didn’t stop her from averaging 16.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, either.

Nor did it get in her way of earning a spot on a college roster. And not just any college roster, but on one of the top Division-II women’s basketball programs in the country.

Humble signed with the Glenville State women’s basketball program on Wednesday, and compared the feelings of getting to the state tournament and signing a collegiate letter of intent.

“It was really a group effort. Like, the love of my team, like I love them so much. My team last year worked so hard, and no one expected us to get to where we were. I don’t think people expected me to sign to Glenville, so, I mean, hard work pays off and that’s where I’m at.” Paige Humble, Bridgeport Sr. Forward

Humble’s head coach, Herman Pierson, wrote a short letter to present to the media at the signing, which read in part, “I certainly would echo the comments coaches say about Paige’s strong work ethic, encouragement to others and leading, and that Paige will continue to work hart to improve even more. Paige has always been a huge asset to the Bridgeport Girls’ Basketball teams and is now an even larger asset in helping us forge continuity and build a consistent program.”

Humble not only works with the Bridgeport basketball team, but works with Jarrod West, as well. Both Humble Pierson mentioned how key West has been in helping improve Humble’s game.

The Bridgeport senior currently stands at 947 career points, meaning she’ll need just 53 points this season to reach the 1,000 point plateau.

She also plays with a style and intensity that should fit in well with what Kim Stephens likes to do at Glenville State.