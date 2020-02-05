Pair of Polar Bears heading to Charleston

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Camden Longwell and Nate Kowalski signed Wednesday to play football at the University of Charleston.

Longwell and Kowalski add to a growing list of Fairmont Senior Polars signing to play football at the next level.

Longwell, who as an explosive receiver for the Polar Bears, will be playing wide-out as well for the Eagles.

Kowalski, who played multiple positions for Fairmont Senior on offense and was anchor at linebacker as well, will be playing tight-end at the next level.

Kowalski says he is looking forward to adding to the long list of former Polar Bears playing college football.

“It’s really fun, it just shows how good our program is and how good our whole system is,” said Kowalski. “How we can all go and play at the next level and play against each other.”

The Fairmont-duo will join a Golden Eagle squad that finished second in the Mountain East Conference a season ago.