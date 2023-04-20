ELLENBORO, W.Va (WBOY) – As the school year winds down, high school athletes are making their final decisions when it comes to continuing their careers in college and two Ritchie County standouts made that move this evening with neither one going too far from home.

Heath Knight signed his letter of intent for cross country at Potomac State College and Marissa Scott signed her letter of intent for acrobatics and tumbling at West Liberty.

While picking which college to go to is no easy feat, it can be made easier when the coach makes it clear he wants you and that is the case with Knight at Potomac State.

“He told me that the team’s not very big right now and they’re trying to get talented guys and he said that I was talented and that I could help him improve their team,” he said.

It also helped that they offer the program that he wants to pursue and would help him accomplish some newfound goals.

“My mom let me job shadow for one of her friends that is the owner of an engineering company and he had a really nice car and I was like, “I want to do that,” he said.

While Scott may not be choosing her career based off of cool cars, she’s got a lot to look forward to as well.

She gets to combine her love of competitive cheerleading with gymnastics, while furthering her education.

“They have a really good dental hygiene program, and I was deciding between WVU and West Lib, and West Lib had the better dental hygiene program,” she said.

While cheer hasn’t been in the center of her focus recently, she’s ready to recommit to what’s next.

“I’ve done competive cheerleading for all my life, for I think seven years and I recently took a break from it for two years and it was either track or acro and I decided that acro was where my heart is,” she said.

As Heath Knight and Marissa Scott move on from Ritchie County high school, they join in what is already a highly successful class of future college athletes from north central West Virginia.