MORGANTOWN. W.Va (WBOY) – Sofia Pancoast has been a key fixture in the improvement of Trinity Christian’s track and cross-country programs over the last four years and now she’ll spend the next four at West Virginia Wesleyan, an environment that reminded her a lot of what she already knows.

“I’ve gone to a Christian school the last four years, and I just think being in the smaller environment really led me there and just the team aspect, how close they are all as a team, and that’s really what I want,” she said.

Pancoast will complete her final track season with the Warriors this spring.