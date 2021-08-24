Park prevails over Indians in back-and- forth battle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport hosted the defending Class Triple-A state champions, Wheeling Park, on Tuesday and although the game didn’t end in the Indians’ favor, it was a great opening game for both teams.

Wheeling Park got ahead early as Merritt Delk scored two back to back goals to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead early in the first half.

Bridgeport scored right before the halftime break as Gracie Courtney sailed a free kick into the back of the net to cut the Patriots’ lead to one.

About ten minutes into the second half, Bridgeport scored off of another set piece as Anna Hutchinson hit the right panel for a goal to tie the game at 2.

The Patriots answered as Delk completed a hat trick off of a header to regain the lead 3-2.

Bridgeport didn’t let up. Two back to back goals from Ally Bender gave the Indians its first lead of the game, 4-3.

But Wheeling Park scored two more with Delk off of a penalty kick followed by Maya Taggart’s goal for the win. Park walked away with the 5-4 win in a very intense game of quality Triple-A soccer.