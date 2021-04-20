Parker, Felix fall in AAA State Championship matches, both Hawks finish as runner up

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Both University wrestlers fell in their state wrestling championship matches on Tuesday night.

But neither match up was an easy one. Both Hawks, who are both underclassmen, wrestled against two seniors.

In the 132 weight class, University freshman Luca Felix was up against Washington senior and two-time state placer, Ethan Hardy.

Felix held his own but eventually dropped the match by a 1-0 decision and finished as state runner up.

University sophomore Dom Parker, who has experience at the state tournament finishing in third last year, was up against two-time state champion in Parkersburg South senior Brayden Johnson.

Johnson was up early in points. Parker did put points on the board but time expired and he was defeated by a 6-2 decision and finished as state runner up.

Hawks head coach Ken Maisel said both wrestlers could’ve performed better and he saw things that should’ve been done by his wrestlers in order for them to get the win. But Maisel said he hopes this is a learning experience for both of his young wrestlers.

“At 132 with Luca, he’s really good on his feet and that guy did a nice job of tying his wrists up and tying his hands up, keeping him out of his offense. Dom 1-nothing you’ve got to get a take down. You can know nothing about wrestling and know if you’re down 1-nothing you have got to get a take down,” Maisel said.

University finished in fifth place as a team at the AAA state wrestling tournament.

The Full bracket can be found here.

A recap of the consolation matches involving local wrestlers can be found here.