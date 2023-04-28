A fan points to his necklace before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WBOY) — A young man from Parkersburg, West Virginia was given the opportunity of a lifetime Friday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars gave him a call.

Brenton Strange was drafted with the #62 pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night, making him the second player from West Virginia to be selected for this draft.

Strange attended Parkersburg High School where he played Tight End and was graded as a four-star recruit heading into college. Strange graduated from PHS in 2019 and was recruited by Pennsylvania State University, where he has remained for his entire college career.

Strange is coming off of a great year with the Nittany Lions, scoring five times with 32 receptions and 362 total yards, according to NFL.com.

Strange performed above average at the NFL Combine this year, garnering a score of 77 on the Athleticism Test which placed him at 7th among Tight Ends available in this draft in that category. Strange was projected by NFL Analysts to go in Round 4 in this year’s draft and instead went in Round 2.

Strange is expected to be an immediate impact in Jacksonville this season along with star Quarterback Trevor Lawrence.