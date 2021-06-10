Parkersburg South Alum, WVU baseball commit Grant Hussey shines in second game with Black Bears

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Parkersburg South High School Alumni and West Virginia University baseball commit Grant Hussey had a great showing in his second game of the season with the West Virginia Black Bears.

Hussey got the start at left field on Wednesday after playing as a designated hitter in his first game with the Black Bears on Tuesday.

He was impressive at the plate, hitting three for three for two runs, two RBI, and double and a triple.

12 News spoke with Hussey after his first game with the Black Bears and he said it’s a fun experience so far.

“It’s definitely been a ride. It’s way different from high school baseball. It’s going to be really fun, it’s already fun,” Hussey said.

Hussey also said it’s great to be able to be around other baseball players from all different levels.

“They’ve had the experiences and ups and downs of college baseball and just being able to talk to them and sit down and listen to them, it’ll ultimately take me pretty far,” Hussey said.

Hussey and the Black Bears return to the Mon County Ballpark on Thursday evening in their third game of the series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.