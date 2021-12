FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont picked up a win in its first game of the season, 89-47, over Preston.

East Fairmont’s Cody Saunders had a big first half with 11 points, he finished with 15 on the night.

The Bees led 44-31 at the halftime break but they picked up the scoring quickly in the third quarter.

That much in part to Evan Parr’s 19 points. He scored nine of those in the third quarter to help the Bees pull away.

