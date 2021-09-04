Parr’s five goals lift Bees over Indians

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont held its senior day on Saturday as the Bees hosted Berkeley Springs at East-West Stadium.

The Bees started fast with two back to back goals from Evan Parr. Bees led 2-0 early in the first half.

Berkeley Springs answered with a goal after some confusion in front of the net to cut the Bees’ lead in half.

But that would be the only goal the Indians would score.

The Bees took off after that, specifically Evan Parr. Parr put two more in the back of the net in the first half and finished the game with five goals and two assists.

East Fairmont took down Berkeley Springs 7-1.