Paulsen’s two RBI performance leads Bridgeport Post 68 over Morgantown Post 2

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bridgeport Post 68 won the American Legion area championship over Morgantown Post 2 after a 5-2 win on Friday night.

After one inning, the score was tied 1-1, but Bridgeport got hot in the top of the second. A two-out rally at its best as Aiden Paulsen cracked an RBI double to take the lead 2-1, then on the very next play Paulsen touched home on an overthrown ball at third as Bridgeport led 3-1.

Morgantown Post 2 answered in the bottom of the second as Domenic Colesante drove in a run to cut Post 68’s lead to one run.

Bridgeport stayed hot in the top of the fourth though as they posted two more runs, one more RBI from Paulsen, and Post 68 took a 5-2 lead.

Bridgeport is the area 2 champion and will advance to the American Legion state tournament in Wheeling.