Payton Hawkins lifts Lincoln over Lewis County with buzzer beater

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Lincoln’s Payton Hawkins was coming off a career-high in points when he suited up for the Cougars’ game against Lewis County Friday night.

While Lewis County’s Kyle Gannon was the story for much of this game, Hawkins hit the biggest shot of the night.

The Cougars led by six points early in the fourth quarter, and looked like they were about to pull away from the Minutemen, but Gannon kept his team within striking distance, ultimately tying the game at 45 points apiece with less than 15 seconds left.

Payton Hawkins (42) celebrates with his teammates as the crowd reacts moments after he hit his game-winning shot Friday night to lift the Cougars over Lewis County. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Lincoln’s first shot attempt at the end of the game was blocked, but the Cougars were able to pick up the loose ball, fire it it Hawkins on the block, who made the game-winning shot as time expired, giving Lincoln the win.

Hawkins finished with a team-high 17 points for the Cougars, while Gannon scored a game-best 24 points in the loss, including hitting four 3-pointers.

Lincoln moves to 5-3 on the year, while Lewis County falls to 3-8 to start the season after making a run to the state tournament a season ago.