MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — This week, Morgantown is currently the kingpin of the bowling community as the PBA50 Morgantown Classic is pinning together some of the best senior bowlers from all across the country with hopes of bringing home a championship.

“For this area to have something like this is really special,” Suburban Lanes General Manager Justin Malik said.

The event has 96 entries, which feature Hall of Famers such as Pete Weber, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Tom Baker and others. Pete’s brother and PBA50 Regional Tournament Director John Weber said that attendees can expect the action to strike their attention.

“The only thing I hope for is a good show and I’m sure we’ll get it because we’ve got a number of hall of famers here and some other great bowlers,” John said.

These bowlers still carry a passion for the sport into their seasoned years.

“Well, it’s been my whole life and I still do it because I love it,” Baker said. “You know I’ve been doing it for a long time and what I like about it is I meet so many different people in every state.”

Mike Lantz, a house bowler from the Morgantown area, is taking this opportunity to face some of those all-time great bowlers one frame at a time.

“I hope to impress somebody,” Lantz said. “There’s going to be a little bit of nerves.”

Event officials said that it’s not just the proven professionals that can walk away with the championship on Thursday.

“Well, you know what’s great is that everybody has a chance,” Malik said. “So, you might get a guy who’s out here really trying to make his debut and, who knows, he could win the title.”

Walter Ray Williams Jr. bowls at Suburban Lanes for PBA50 Morgantown Classic (WBOY – Image)

“They don’t have to be Hall of Famers to be good bowlers,” John said.

Some of these bowlers don’t care if their final score is zero or 300. They see having fun as the real perfect game.

“We’re going to have a good time no matter what. Win, lose or draw, we’re having a good time,” Baker said.

The event finishes up on Thursday at Suburban Lanes, where spectators can watch for free over the next few days.

“It’s a really nice atmosphere,” John said. “Come out and see us.”