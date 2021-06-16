PBHS baseball, UHS softball eliminated from playoffs away from home on Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A pair of local teams had their seasons come to an end away from their home stadiums, Wednesday night.

Philip Barbour baseball’s magical run, highlighted by the return of former teammate Corey Martin, ended with a 9-6 loss at Herbert Hoover.

Three Colts players drove in two runs apiece at the plate, but the Huskies proved to be too much for the Colts, sweeping Philip Barbour in two games.

Meanwhile, the University softball team was also swept in the regional round.

John Marshall High School handed UHS a 4-1 loss Wednesday night in Marshall County.

Ally Jansen homered for the Hawks’ lone run of the game.

Both Philip Barbour and University not only needed to win tonight, but also on Thursday, in order to make it to the state tournaments. Instead, Herbert Hoover and John Marshall earn those region bids.

