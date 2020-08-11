PBR set to host first national baseball tournament in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In mid-September, the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar, WV will host numerous baseball teams from surrounding states.

Prep Baseball Report announced Monday that it will be hosting its first national baseball tournament in the state of West Virginia.

Breaking: @PBRTournaments is coming to the Mountain State! The PBRT West Virginia Fall Championships will be held @ShawneeComplex September 18-20. Request your teams invitation today and don’t miss out on the biggest team event in West Virginia history! pic.twitter.com/tFXxjYBE83 — PBR West Virginia (@PBRWestVirginia) August 10, 2020

Since the announcement of the tournament, PBR West Virginia Director of Scouting Josh Kuykendall, said 10 teams have signed up including teams from Maryland and Pennsylvania.

“It’s going to be a national event. So what that means is our PBR National, our PBR tournaments is basically coming to Charleston. In a roundabout way, what it does is it attracts really good teams because good teams have good players which then in turn want to play in good tournaments that have a wide base of viewers,” Kuykendall said.

This tournament will allow players and teams to be seen by college coaches and compete against high-level baseball teams.

“It’s a really awesome opportunity not only for PBR West Virginia but the state of West Virginia and the kids, the players that are going to get to play in this tournament. It’s going to be a really big deal,” Kuykendall said.

Kuykendall, a Keyser native, said he is excited to see this level of baseball competing in the mountain state.

“It’s just really an opportunity for kids to get on a national kind of a level, you know competition is going to be awesome, the teams are going to be good, the coaches are going to be good and the kids are going to get to see some really really good competition,” Kuykendall said.

The Shawnee Sports complex includes four baseball diamonds. Three with turf infields and natural grass outfields and one full turf field.

Kuykendall said bringing this caliber of tournament to West Virginia not only great for the baseball side, but also great for economic growth in the state.

“That’s my big goal to all of the events that good teams from outside of the state want to come back. Which means people are staying in hotels, people eating at local restaurants, which helps the economy. I think we need all the help we can get right now and this is just a way to help facilitate that,” Kuykendall said.

The tournament will be held on Sept. 18-20 at the Shawnee Sports Complex. For more information visit prepbaseballreport.com.