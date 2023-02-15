LOST CREEK, W.Va (WBOY) – Senior Night is already a special time.

It was a very special Senior Night for South Harrison on Tuesday night.

Starting the game with a 15-0 run, the result for the Hawks against Clay County was never in doubt but the fireworks came later.

After knocking down a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter, senior guard Austin Peck started heating up in the second, burying five more triples the next eight minutes.

Following the halftime break, it reached a new level.

Seemingly finding open looks at will, Peck knocked down his first five three-pointers of the second half to tie the state record of 12.

That record didn’t make it out of the third as Peck stepped into a deep three from the left side that sliced through the bottom of the net for his 13th triple of the night.

With the state record in hand, he was nowhere close to done, drilling five more threes in the third quarter alone.

Adding two more bonus bombs in the fourth, Peck finished the night with an even 20, tying him for the third-most in a single game in United States high school basketball history.

With 64 points on the night, he set a South Harrison single-game record and led the Hawks to a 111-29 win over the Panthers.