Peck to pole vault at West Virginia Wesleyan College

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – One local athlete played five different sports during his high school career but one took him to the collegiate level.

South Harrison High School’s Preston Peck signed to continue his pole vaulting career with the West Virginia Wesleyan Track and Field program.

Peck pole vaulted for the Hawks and qualified for states his sophomore and junior year before his senior season was canceled due to COVID-19.

His highest vault was 12 feet and he placed second at the state meet his sophomore year.

Peck said the coaching staff is what set Wesleyan apart from the other schools that recruited him.

“Mainly what persuaded me was the coaches up there were really nice. They were really enthusiastic about me coming and they just said that the classrooms were very interactive with each other and I was all happy about it,” Peck said.

Peck will take his talents to Bobcat territory this fall.