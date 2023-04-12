PITTSBURGH, PA (WBOY) — The longest active playoff streak, not only in the NHL but in all of North American professional sports, has come to an end.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will miss the NHL playoffs for the first time since 2006 following their 5-2 home loss against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday and the subsequent New York Islanders’ 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

New York’s victory punches their playoff ticket and makes it mathematically impossible for the Penguins to make the playoffs, meaning that Pittsburgh will have to watch the 2023 NHL Playoffs from the sidelines.

Following New York’s victory against Montreal, the official Pittsburgh Penguins Twitter account posted: “And with that, the Penguins 16-season playoff streak comes to an end.”

Despite the heartbreaking news for fans, Pittsburgh’s season is not over yet. The NHL regular season officially ends on Friday, April 14 with the Penguin’s final game being a matchup against the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Thursday, April 13.